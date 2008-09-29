 

An Anarchist FAQ :: a good place to start.

Anarchist Image Archive :: Images relating to Anarchism. Use these images as you see fit. If you have any images to contribute, please let me know.

The Anarchist Library :: Complete essays by Anarchist thinkers.

Anarcho-Syndicalism 101 :: I might have done more homework in school if...

Infoshop :: Your guide to online Anarchism.

Institute for Anarchist Studies :: Awards grants for scholarly Anarchist research.

Institute for Social Ecology - Seeking radical solutions to social and ecological problems since 1974.

Kate Sharpley Library :: The Kate Sharpley Library was named in honor of Kate Sharpley, a First World War anarchist and anti-war activist, one of the countless "unknown" members of our movement so ignored by "official historians" of anarchism. The Library was founded in South London in 1979 and reorganized in 1991. Also hosted offsite here.

The Memory Hole :: Mainly an Egoist/Individualist Anarchist resource site, now hosted locally.

A People's Libertarian Index :: Left Libertarian web page collection.

The Life and Works of Rudolph Rocker :: Syndicalist and anti-Nazi. One of the very best Anarchist minds.

World Wide Anarchism :: Index of Anarchist Links, well-organized by topic.


The following are all hosted on flag.

All City Anarchists :: Welcome to the All-City Anarchists webpage. We are an anarchist group based in Melbourne, Australia. There are a variety of theories as to why we chose the name that we did, but the most plausible are that we were drunk at the time, and that we couldn't come up with anything better.

The Anarchist Federation :: The Anarchist Federation is an organisation of class struggle anarchists (based in Britain and Ireland, but with many contacts overseas) which aims to abolish Capitalism and all oppression to create a free and equal society. This is Anarchist Communism.

Alliance for Freedom and Direct Democracy :: AFADD is a confederation of anti-authoritarians working toward the realization of a free society. We believe that there can be no justice without freedom, and no freedom without the power to participate directly and democratically in the decisions that affect our lives. This freedom is thwarted whenever one group of people assumes control over another. Thus, we resist not only the domination of the working classes by the ruling class, people of color by white people, women by men, and communities by the state; we struggle against all forms of domination, as they serve only to uphold the power of the privileged, further exploit the oppressed and the earth, and limit everyone's ability to develop their individual and collective potentials.

Anarchist Groups of New York :: Includes Workers Solidarity Alliance, Libertarian Book Club/Anarchist Forums, Neither East Nor West Alternative News Service, Atlantic Anarchist Circle, etc.

Biblioteca de Critica y Alternativas Radicales :: Biblioteca de Critica y Alternativas Radicales

Anarcho-Syndicalism 101 :: Welcome to Anarcho-Syndicalism 101, your entry point to the global anarcho-syndicalist and revolutionary union movement. As its name suggests, this website is devoted to aiding and furthering an autonomous global movement of working class solidarity and direct action, based around the ideas and principles of anarcho-syndicalism.

anarchy :: Welcome to anarchy. I've designed this site to provide information to people about what the theory of anarchy is all about and to clear up many of the myths involved. Based in New Zealand.

Korean Anarchist Network Anti-draft movement in Japan as well as in Korea. (In Korean. Also at anarclan.net

Anarchists Against Nationalism :: All anarchists are opposed to nationalism. Nationalism is an extension of egotism and chauvinism that encompasses an arbitrary set of social "norms" and biological factors, and promotes them as the only permissible behavior, culture and biology within a given region of the earth. Nationalism can be based on a strong centralized state, or a non-indigenous "tribe" of modern racists. Nationalism is an opportunistic way to prey on people's prejudices and stereotypes and fuse them into a social movement to achieve some goal. Nationalism is sometimes used as a way for working-class people to band together and fight an external invader or internal capitalist class... but even revolutionary nationalism is reactionary and counter-revolutionary: it scapegoats a section of the population based on factors other than class, blaming them for real and imagined flaws. Typical of nationalists is hostility toward internationalism. Internationalism maintains that all workers have common interests, and it is the nation that pits workers against each other and brings war and strife to humanity. Only internationalism will bring an end to racism, dictatorship, human strife, misery, & capitalist neoliberalism.

Anti-Capitalist Convergence :: We are opposed to capitalism. We fundamentally reject a social and economic system based on the private ownership of the means of production and exchange. We reject a system driven by an exploitative logic that sees human beings as human capital, ecosystems as natural resources, and culture as simply a commodity. We reject the idea that the world is only valuable in terms of profit, competition and efficiency.

marco capelli site :: This is a directory listing of miscellaneous materials. Offsite is his acTivIst tiMES: ATI is a song, a newspaper, art, poetry, and humor (if you can see it.) Located in the Heartland, but you can order up some cheer here. ATI is among other things, an underground newspaper, Activist Times Inc. ATI is going into its 13th year of publication and accepts submissions of all kinds. ATI has it's own Usenet Newsgroup (alt.society.ati). Kokopeli, One of ATI's main publishers has written volumes of journals and poems. He has been a grocery store clerk, a stock broker, a newspaper editor, and a sheep herder on Hopi Partitioned lands. He currently runs a homeless shelter, works at a daily newspaper and performs/records/writes as a bass player, guitarist and singer. Here are some of his writings. For music and sports you'll find some at - IUMA com but there's a whole bunch of stuff if you scratch around.

Biblioteca Social Reconstruir :: This is stuff done by Chuck Morse I believe his name is...the guy from Institute for Anarchist Studies. He spends a lot of time in Mexico and does a lot of spanish pages/xcriptions. Another location, offsite, can be found here.

Black Flag :: For a social system based on mutual aid and voluntary co-operation - against state control and all forms of government and economic repression. To establish a share in the general prosperity for all - the breaking down of racial, religious, national and sex barriers - and to fight for the life of one world.

Considering the "developed" world's unwillingness to address the root causes of terrorism (i.e., imperialism, poverty, etc.), there is absolutely NO excuse for these new police state measures. Far from a reaction to terrorist threats, these measures can be seen as nothing other than an expansion of state power for the purposes of bringing the general population under further subservience. Furthermore, it can be argued that they are merely a taste of things to come.

In light of this, a group of citizens has decided that the time to resist this encroaching fascism is now! These attacks on civil liberties must be stopped before they gain even more momentum. This group of citizens, calling itself the Common Front Against State Repression (or CFASR), has the ultimate goal of becoming a broad coalition that can provide a focused, cohesive, and effective resistance to these fascist trends.

Caretaker's web page :: Features justly famous Anarchist Library located here.

Anarchist Yellow Pages :: Your Guide to Anarchists and Troublemakers Around the Globe (full of broken links).

Global Action :: May our resistance be as transnational as capital (not updated since 2000).

Heatwave Communist-Anarchist Federation :: An organization for people who think they have no future. This includes a lot of people, and we want these people to discover they are not, as Chomsky said, alone. There are people that work at jobs they despise, yet they work at them because they have no other option. There are people who feel like they will never live a life better than their parents, and it scares them. There are people who are studying hard in schools so that they can get better jobs, but they are starting to have their doubts about what the job market holds for them. There are people who are considering turning to crime because it offers more money and more leisure time, despite the moral implications. There are people who are sick and tired of being lied to by politicians, businessmen, corporate analysts, press agents and television commercials. The Heatwave CAF knows these people very well, we are these people.

Support Anarcho-Syndicalism 101 :: As you may have noticed, the Anarcho-Syndicalism 101 site at anarchosyndicalism.org has been down for some time. At the moment I am experiencing severe financial hardship and am unable to pay costs associated with the maintenance of the site out of my own pocket. More information on the web site.

Institute for Anarchist Studies :: Pen and Ink. The Institute for Anarchist Studies (IAS), a nonprofit foundation established in 1996 to support the development of anarchism, is primarily a grant-giving organization for radical writers. To date, we have funded almost fifty projects by authors from countries around the world, including Argentina, Canada, Chile, Ireland, Nigeria, Germany, South Africa, the Czech Republic and the United States. Another location, offsite, here.

Israeli Anarchist Site :: First site ever hosted on flag. Pretty much abandoned.

Kara page :: A medley of links to odds and sods.

A People's Libertarian Index :: An index to anarcho-sites.

Lucy Parson's Project :: The Lucy Parsons Project is an online educational resource designed to publicize the life of Lucy Parsons and the struggles she championed.

The New Formulation :: The New Formulation is a biannual journal managed by Chuck Morse that contains comparative book reviews examining the value of recent publications to the development of a contemporary anarchist theory and politics. Offsite location here.

Anarchists Against Terrorism :: This project is dedicated to spreading the idea that terroristic methods are not methods anarchists should use in attaining political goals, from a tactical perspective; pointing out that it is in fact the state that is the real terrorist; and also examining the history and ways in which the misconceptions about anarchy being connected with violence and terrorism came about.

palabras de guerra :: Words of war. Anarchists from portugal, I believe.

Wild Resistance: Radical Anthropology :: A radical collective and a green anarchist / anarcho-primitivist website dedicated to rewilding, reconnecting, and resistance. Radical Anthropology was an individual attempt to create a new and important way of thinking within current anthropology and the radical milieu. It failed. While the attempt failed, it is important to recognize that there is a radical anthropology - one that is radical in theory and praxis. I have put together the following, as an introduction to radical/anarchist anthropology. It is by no means a static or solid view, and should be seen as personal ideas that need to be scrutinized closely. If you are skeptical of any of the statements I made, please browse this site, especially the writings section, for more information on this mode of though. Please feel free to email me to discuss these ideas at any time.

The Struggle Site :: The struggle site provides a home for pages concerned with the struggle for freedom. This includes; social struggles in Ireland; the Zapatistas, Irish history, anarchist theory and history, globalisation and many others. In 2004 there were over 5,000 documents and images on this site. Also at this address: The Struggle Site, hosted by flag.

Anarcho-Syndicalism 101: Rudolf Rocker :: A page devoted to Rudolf Rocker.

Vicente Ruiz Foundation :: The Vicente Ruiz Foundation is a new anarchist publishing project based in Melbourne, Australia, formed at the end of 2001 by local Melbourne anarchists. The Vicente Ruiz Foundation is named in memory of Vicente Ruiz, Snr., a lifelong devotee of freedom and equality and a remarkable individual who contributed in ways that were perhaps not grand or spectacular but nevertheless undeniably pivotal to the development of the anarchist movement in Australia.

London Class War :: No War but the Class War!

Struggle :: Local struggles in Ireland, Mexico, Turkey, Position Papers and more.

Words of War :: A Spanish site of rebellion

Worker's Solidarity Movement :: Home for the Irish Worker's Solidarity Movement, highly recommended pages.

Zapatista Index :: Index's all the important documents online in English about the Zapatistas


Black Flag :: For a social system based on mutual aid and voluntary co-operation - against state control and all forms of government and economic repression. To establish a share in the general prosperity for all - the breaking down of racial, religious, national and sex barriers - and to fight for the life of one world. Anarchist Mutual Aid and Voluntarism zine from the U.K.

Folkmakt :: People's power. Periodical of the Swedish Council, a left communist organization in the Dutch/German tradition.

Harbinger :: A journal of social ecology, publishes analysis relevant to the growing social ecology movement and news of the activities of the Institute for Social Ecology (ISE). It is our intention to explore the theory and practice needed to help to create an ecological society, and to cultivate a generous intellectual outlook that can inform the principle of hope.

Red & Black Revolution :: Anarchist theoretical magazine published by the Workers Solidarity Movement, an Irish anarchist organization.

Workers Solidarity :: Workers Solidarity is a bi-monthly publication of the Workers Solidarity Movement. We are anarchists; we believe that socialism and freedom are two crucial foundation stones for a future society. These two principles are linked and one cannot be achieved without the other and consequently one cannot be sacrificed for the other. Irish anarchist paper.

Anarchist News Collection :: Anarchist News gives a quick anarchist view on current events as well as some general education about anarchism. Their inspiration originally came from the similar bulletins, called Scottish Anarchist produced by the Scottish Federation of Anarchists. Typically from a few hundred to a couple of thousand of each are produced.

The Spanish Civil War: Anarchism in Action :: An introduction to the role anarchism in the Spanish Civil War / Revolution of 1936 by Eddie Conlon (pamphlet).

Parliament or Democracy? :: Maintaining their privilege and wealth while generally conceding a semblance of democracy was the principal aim of the 'rich and privileged' during the second half of the 19th century. Parliament is a means of diffusing democracy, of channelling real struggles into a safe dead-end. Time and time again it has become a graveyard for the workers' movement. (pamphlet).


Global Action :: IWW Direct-Action. Organize to Resist!

Psychological Freedom Now! :: Free your mind so that society might follow.



